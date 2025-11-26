Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.900- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.3 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.8 billion.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 9.9%

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $195.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.59. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $121.43 and a one year high of $201.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.08. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.010 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $230.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.36.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total transaction of $347,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 106,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,544,528.20. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 7,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

