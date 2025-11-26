TELUS (NYSE:TU) Upgraded by Natl Bk Canada to Strong-Buy Rating

Natl Bk Canada upgraded shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TU. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Get TELUS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TU

TELUS Stock Performance

TELUS stock opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.71.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.4184 per share. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.9%. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 13.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,190 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in TELUS by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,258 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in TELUS by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 300,831 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 21,304 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,380,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,131,000 after purchasing an additional 305,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 83.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 125,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 57,266 shares during the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.