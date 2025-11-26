TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Sells 295 Shares of Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,017,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,757,842,000 after buying an additional 58,643 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,249,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,262,000 after acquiring an additional 24,068 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,541,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,392,000 after acquiring an additional 101,996 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,193,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,473,000 after acquiring an additional 14,667 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,150,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,678,000 after purchasing an additional 43,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Trading Up 1.8%

Avery Dennison stock opened at $170.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. Avery Dennison Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $156.23 and a fifty-two week high of $207.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.11.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.67% and a net margin of 7.93%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Avery Dennison has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 42.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $191.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Argus set a $200.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $181.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AVY

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.