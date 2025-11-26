Bank of America Corporation $BAC Shares Bought by Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,824 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.8% of Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $33,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,176,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,982,863,000 after acquiring an additional 403,652 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,112,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,007,718,000 after buying an additional 14,960,086 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 39,233,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,313 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,956,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,333,351,000 after buying an additional 188,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 16,562,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,759,000 after acquiring an additional 894,027 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BAC. Phillip Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Seaport Global Securities increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.77.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $52.45 on Wednesday. Bank of America Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.63.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.05 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 15.70%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 30.52%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

