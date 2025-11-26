487 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Purchased by Quadcap Wealth Management LLC

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $210,000. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $615,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 377.5% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 55,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,393,000 after purchasing an additional 43,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $471.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $122.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $471.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $442.61. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $493.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.