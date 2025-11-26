Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Sells 98 Shares of AppLovin Corporation $APP

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APP. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in AppLovin by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in AppLovin by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $556.03 on Wednesday. AppLovin Corporation has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $745.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $609.60 and a 200-day moving average of $475.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 51.27% and a return on equity of 258.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. AppLovin has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 30,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.29, for a total value of $16,070,717.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,553,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,384,136.69. The trade was a 1.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total value of $17,578,050.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 269,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,579,499.65. This represents a 11.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 288,284 shares of company stock valued at $169,199,575. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on APP. Zacks Research cut shares of AppLovin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $745.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $810.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $850.00 to $820.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.27.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

