Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,706,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,072,000 after acquiring an additional 958,633 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 59,628,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,640 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,599,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,051 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,786,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,084,000 after purchasing an additional 272,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 22,293,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,154,000 after purchasing an additional 149,649 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $60.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $62.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.50 and a 200 day moving average of $58.28.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.