Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Acquires 311 Shares of Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 61.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,129,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,443,758,000 after acquiring an additional 222,221 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Equinix by 298,148.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,157,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,488,728,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154,365 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Equinix by 22.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,590,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,871,000 after purchasing an additional 291,753 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,524,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,013,000 after purchasing an additional 40,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,333,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,334,000 after purchasing an additional 25,290 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $748.15 on Wednesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $701.41 and a 52 week high of $994.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $801.13 and its 200-day moving average is $811.56. The firm has a market cap of $73.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.27 by $0.56. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 11.82%.The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.79%.

In other news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total transaction of $311,528.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,378 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,139.58. This trade represents a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.47, for a total value of $84,047.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,956,570.19. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock worth $4,394,531. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $940.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $900.00 price target on shares of Equinix and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $798.00 to $804.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.33.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

