Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $173.51 Million Holdings in AngloGold Ashanti PLC $AU

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,818,498 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 223,434 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.91% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $173,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AU. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 769.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,939 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at $1,162,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 162,415 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 244,143 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after buying an additional 11,514 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 84.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,220 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 58,169 shares during the last quarter. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital set a $76.00 price target on AngloGold Ashanti and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Up 0.5%

AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $84.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.14. AngloGold Ashanti PLC has a fifty-two week low of $22.45 and a fifty-two week high of $85.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The mining company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. AngloGold Ashanti had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 22.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti PLC will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

AngloGold Ashanti Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is currently 80.18%.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

