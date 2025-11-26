Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $73.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Safe Bulkers Trading Down 0.2%

Safe Bulkers stock opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. Safe Bulkers has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.21.

Safe Bulkers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on SB shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.47.

Institutional Trading of Safe Bulkers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SB. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 67.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,052 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 27,292 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Safe Bulkers by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,630,636 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 91,662 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Safe Bulkers by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 576,229 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 29,667 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Safe Bulkers by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 135,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 47 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4,719,600 deadweight tons.

