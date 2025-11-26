Realty Income Corporation $O Shares Sold by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. decreased its position in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 142.4% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Realty Income from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “in-line” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.15.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE O opened at $56.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.62 and a 200-day moving average of $57.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Realty Income Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.71 and a 12 month high of $61.08. The company has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Realty Income has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.250-4.270 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.2695 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 299.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $664,730.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,920.73. This trade represents a 36.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

