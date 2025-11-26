Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of MercadoLibre worth $219,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in MercadoLibre by 650.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 375.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,875.00 to $2,780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,975.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $3,000.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,848.82.

MELI stock opened at $2,055.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,209.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,358.43. The firm has a market cap of $104.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,646.00 and a 1 year high of $2,645.22.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.88 by ($1.56). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 7.93%.The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

