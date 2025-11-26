Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,574,682 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 62,744 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.6% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $501,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 59.7% in the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Tesla by 400.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $419.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.60, a PEG ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $433.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.35. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.25 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,057.28. This represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total transaction of $25,360,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 637,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,260,263.08. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 82,606 shares of company stock valued at $33,554,102 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Tesla from $280.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $341.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Melius Research set a $520.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. President Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $373.00 to $529.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $548.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and ten have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $394.03.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tesla

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.