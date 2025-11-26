Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,008,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,439 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust makes up approximately 0.4% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.59% of Digital Realty Trust worth $349,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 18.8% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 154,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Loop Capital set a $205.00 target price on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $199.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $9,330,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $157.22 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.95 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.66 and its 200-day moving average is $170.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 23.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 126.10%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Articles

