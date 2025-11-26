Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Shares Sold by Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,689 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,627 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for 0.7% of Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,026,363 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,836,807,000 after acquiring an additional 407,282 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,951,691 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,455,716,000 after buying an additional 291,358 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,860,838 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,140,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,995 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,409,320,000. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 7,656,034 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,038,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,635 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Summit Insights cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 14th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.04.

Applied Materials Trading Up 5.0%

Applied Materials stock opened at $242.46 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $244.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.03.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.08, for a total transaction of $936,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 88,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,681,202.08. This trade represents a 4.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

