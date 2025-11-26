Swiss National Bank Sells 2,100 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $20,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 14.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 97,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,785,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 306,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,918,000 after purchasing an additional 188,213 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 47.0% in the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $132.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.79 and its 200-day moving average is $122.58. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1 year low of $99.84 and a 1 year high of $135.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The business had revenue of $585.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

LAMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamar Advertising presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

