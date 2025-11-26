3,653 Shares in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA Purchased by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,188,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,436,000 after acquiring an additional 373,680 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,047,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,651,000 after purchasing an additional 251,693 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,680,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,708,000 after buying an additional 824,451 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 16,785,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,299,000 after buying an additional 288,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,759,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,041,000 after buying an additional 110,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

CTVA stock opened at $66.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.81. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.40 and a twelve month high of $77.41.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.26. Corteva had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total transaction of $2,766,176.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 49,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,655,240.40. This trade represents a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price objective on Corteva from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on Corteva from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Argus lowered their price target on Corteva from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.05.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

