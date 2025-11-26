Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $20,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RL. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the second quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,783,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,764 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,325.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 9,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RL. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $354.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.13.

NYSE:RL opened at $364.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a twelve month low of $176.61 and a twelve month high of $365.81. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $324.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.84.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a $0.9125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.98%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

