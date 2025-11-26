Swiss National Bank Has $20.17 Million Stock Holdings in Fabrinet $FN

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $20,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 124.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 118.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Fabrinet by 171.9% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fabrinet

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.48, for a total value of $1,181,481.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,165.12. This represents a 33.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.15, for a total value of $5,044,195.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 13,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,966,062.45. The trade was a 50.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Stock Up 3.2%

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $429.73 on Wednesday. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $148.55 and a 12-month high of $498.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $404.90 and a 200-day moving average of $331.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 1.05.

FN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Northland Securities set a $550.00 price target on Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.29.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

