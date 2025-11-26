Maia Wealth LLC Sells 392 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Maia Wealth LLC lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,463 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 350.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $465.00 price objective on Adobe and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.96.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $50,344.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,576.88. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $319.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $133.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $342.21 and a 200-day moving average of $364.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $311.58 and a one year high of $557.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

