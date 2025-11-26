Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Sells 1,500 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lowered its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 927 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the second quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 1,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $597.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $541.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $476.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $610.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.28 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 4,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.42, for a total value of $2,756,919.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 23,480 shares in the company, valued at $13,956,981.60. The trade was a 16.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.10, for a total transaction of $4,104,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 113,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,400,668.20. The trade was a 5.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,845 shares of company stock valued at $23,947,352. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. Redburn Partners set a $580.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $612.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.