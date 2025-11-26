Financial Contrast: Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) and Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) and Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Lumen Technologies and Liberty Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lumen Technologies -9.19% -158.40% -0.59% Liberty Global -60.38% -22.64% -10.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lumen Technologies and Liberty Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lumen Technologies 1 5 1 0 2.00 Liberty Global 2 6 2 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $6.72, suggesting a potential downside of 16.15%. Liberty Global has a consensus price target of $14.26, suggesting a potential upside of 26.84%. Given Liberty Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Liberty Global is more favorable than Lumen Technologies.

66.2% of Lumen Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.2% of Liberty Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Lumen Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Liberty Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lumen Technologies and Liberty Global”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lumen Technologies $12.69 billion 0.65 -$55.00 million ($1.65) -4.86 Liberty Global $4.77 billion 0.79 $1.59 billion ($6.09) -1.85

Liberty Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lumen Technologies. Lumen Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Lumen Technologies has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Global has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Liberty Global beats Lumen Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc., a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions. The company also provides high speed and lower speed broadband service to residential and small business customers; local and long-distance voice services, professional services, and other ancillary services; and federal broadband and state support programs. It serves its products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands. The company was formerly known as CenturyLink, Inc. and changed its name to Lumen Technologies, Inc. in September 2020. Lumen Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Monroe, Louisiana.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service. The company provides various tiers of digital video programming and audio services, as well as digital video recorders and multimedia home gateway systems; Horizon 5, a cloud-based, multi-screen entertainment platform that combines linear television, including recording and replay features and video-on-demand services; Horizon Go, an online mobile app; and channels, including general entertainment, sports, movies, series, documentaries, lifestyles, news, adult, children, and ethnic and foreign channels. In addition, it offers postpaid and prepaid mobile services; circuit-switched telephony services; and personal call manager, unified messaging, and a second or third phone line at an incremental cost. Further, the company offers business services comprising voice, advanced data, video, wireless, cloud-based services, and mobile and converged fixed-mobile services to small or home offices, small businesses, and medium and large enterprises, as well as on a wholesale basis to other operators. It operates in Belgium, Switzerland, Ireland, Slovakia, and internationally. Liberty Global Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

