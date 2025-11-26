MIG Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

MIG Capital LLC lifted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,604 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Workday accounts for about 3.4% of MIG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. MIG Capital LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $33,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at about $1,158,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Workday by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $826,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In related news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 5,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total transaction of $1,268,217.88. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,182.48. This represents a 18.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 1,915 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.96, for a total transaction of $457,608.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 37,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,394.96. The trade was a 4.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 264,933 shares of company stock worth $61,475,760. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Up 3.1%

Workday stock opened at $233.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a PE ratio of 108.19, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.33 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software maker reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.15. Workday had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WDAY. Zacks Research lowered shares of Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Workday from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.52.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

