Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $1.77 Million in ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $SPRY

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 101,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MPM Bioimpact LLC acquired a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $16,519,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc bought a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,613,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 149.0% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,164,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,651,000 after buying an additional 696,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $7,862,000. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.
ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 15.6%
Shares of SPRY opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.07. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $917.33 million, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SPRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research upgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Raymond James Financial set a $32.00 target price on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 26th. Roth Capital started coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.
In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, COO Brian Dorsey sold 21,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $190,121.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,972.19. This trade represents a 66.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Chakma sold 166,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $1,475,790.60. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
ARS Pharmaceuticals Profile
ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.
