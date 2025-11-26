Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $1.77 Million in ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $SPRY

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 101,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MPM Bioimpact LLC acquired a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $16,519,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc bought a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,613,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 149.0% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,164,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,651,000 after buying an additional 696,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $7,862,000. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ARS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 15.6%

Shares of SPRY opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.07. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $917.33 million, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARS Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPRY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $32.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.87 million. ARS Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.06% and a negative return on equity of 38.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

SPRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research upgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Raymond James Financial set a $32.00 target price on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 26th. Roth Capital started coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ARS Pharmaceuticals

Insider Transactions at ARS Pharmaceuticals

In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, COO Brian Dorsey sold 21,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $190,121.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,972.19. This trade represents a 66.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Chakma sold 166,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $1,475,790.60. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.