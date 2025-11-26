Maia Wealth LLC Acquires 1,415 Shares of Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Maia Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RBLX. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 217.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,770,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007,322 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Roblox by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,640,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,624 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,889,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,350 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 55.5% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,960,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,669 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Roblox by 47.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,788,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,718,000 after buying an additional 1,531,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Roblox from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Roblox from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler set a $130.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Arete raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.41.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $91.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.72 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.43 and a 200-day moving average of $113.70. Roblox Corporation has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $150.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 314.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In related news, CFO Naveen K. Chopra sold 19,424 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total value of $1,849,747.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 337,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,095,938.28. The trade was a 5.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 20,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total transaction of $1,991,449.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 181,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,240,724.89. This trade represents a 10.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 388,508 shares of company stock worth $43,636,941 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Articles

