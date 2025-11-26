North Star Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Sempra Energy $SRE

North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 24.4% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 8,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra Energy

In related news, Director Kevin C. Sagara sold 14,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $1,291,753.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,259. This represents a 93.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dyan Z. Wold sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $137,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,093.78. This trade represents a 30.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 62,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,507,997 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Energy Price Performance

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $92.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.89. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $61.90 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRE. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Sempra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $98.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.92.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

