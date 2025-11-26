8,032 Shares in Chubb Limited $CB Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Chubb by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.3% during the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Chubb from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $309.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.11.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 16,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.45, for a total value of $4,854,368.75. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 74,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,004,001.25. This trade represents a 18.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total transaction of $1,731,976.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 60,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,000,968.44. This trade represents a 8.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 45,903 shares of company stock worth $13,245,483 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

CB stock opened at $297.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $252.16 and a 1-year high of $306.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $283.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $1.98. Chubb had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $16.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.19%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

