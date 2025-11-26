Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $58.80 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF $VDC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 39,618.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 268,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,818 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $58,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 55.2% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDC stock opened at $212.73 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $202.96 and a 52 week high of $226.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.60 and its 200-day moving average is $217.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.