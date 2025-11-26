Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $114.07 Million Stake in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,971,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,599 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries makes up approximately 1.5% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $114,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 55.2% during the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 81.3% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Kimberly A. Foley bought 5,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $246,593.16. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 67,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,948,489.28. The trade was a 9.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on LYB. Wall Street Zen cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.19.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $47.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 61.08 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.83 and a 200-day moving average of $53.92. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $83.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -146.13%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

