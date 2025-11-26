Viawealth LLC Lowers Holdings in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Viawealth LLC reduced its position in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 23.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Viawealth LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARM. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the first quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in ARM in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ARM opened at $131.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $138.87 billion, a PE ratio of 168.51, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 4.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.46 and its 200 day moving average is $146.97. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $183.16.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of ARM to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ARM from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.80.
Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.
