Worth Venture Partners LLC Takes $426,000 Position in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. $PGY

Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000. Pagaya Technologies comprises about 0.7% of Worth Venture Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 79,828.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,176 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the first quarter worth about $127,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 252.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 36,974 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the first quarter worth about $692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Evangelos Perros sold 12,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $385,170.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 78,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,360,522.60. This represents a 14.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Sanjiv Das sold 4,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $144,446.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 100,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,328. This represents a 4.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,081 shares of company stock worth $3,475,010. Corporate insiders own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Trading Up 1.7%

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of PGY stock opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 11.41. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $44.99.

PGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Pagaya Technologies from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research lowered Pagaya Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pagaya Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Pagaya Technologies Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

