Viawealth LLC Sells 1,753 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC

Viawealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. Viawealth LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.0% during the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 13.2% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $67.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.61. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $63.15 and a 12-month high of $86.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.050 EPS. Analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $2,517,963.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brendan M. Foley sold 57,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $3,746,360.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 108,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,123,225.12. The trade was a 34.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,158 shares of company stock worth $9,557,324. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.22.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

