17,500 Shares in Perpetua Resources Corp. $PPTA Bought by Worth Venture Partners LLC

Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Perpetua Resources makes up about 0.3% of Worth Venture Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPTA. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Perpetua Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at Perpetua Resources

In other Perpetua Resources news, insider Jonathan Cherry sold 14,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $353,688.92. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,826.28. This represents a 29.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Stephen Wright sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $183,100.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 14,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,910.45. This trade represents a 41.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price target on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research raised Perpetua Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Perpetua Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of PPTA opened at $24.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.01. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $31.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.06 and a beta of 0.02.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). As a group, research analysts predict that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Perpetua Resources

(Free Report)

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.