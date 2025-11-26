Bank OZK $OZK Shares Bought by Twin Lions Management LLC

Twin Lions Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,800 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK comprises about 10.4% of Twin Lions Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Twin Lions Management LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $16,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 20.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 1.9% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 5.2% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

OZK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. National Bankshares set a $67.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $45.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.03. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $53.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.07). Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 25.81%.The company had revenue of $449.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

