Worth Venture Partners LLC Invests $76,000 in NioCorp Developments Ltd. $NB

Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NB. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in NioCorp Developments in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,890,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NioCorp Developments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,573,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NioCorp Developments by 2,376.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 644,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 618,170 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NioCorp Developments by 228.9% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 98,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 68,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of NioCorp Developments in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NB. William Blair initiated coverage on NioCorp Developments in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on NioCorp Developments from $4.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NioCorp Developments in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.63.

NioCorp Developments Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ NB opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.69. NioCorp Developments Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $12.58. The firm has a market cap of $688.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of -0.17.

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Analysts forecast that NioCorp Developments Ltd. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

NioCorp Developments Profile

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

