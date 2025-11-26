Viawealth LLC Purchases New Position in Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

Viawealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,424,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $406,430,000 after buying an additional 376,932 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 31.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,540,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,083,000 after acquiring an additional 365,426 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 26,340.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,485,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,361 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in Five Below by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,109,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,147,000 after purchasing an additional 39,375 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 433.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 770,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,668,000 after purchasing an additional 626,077 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $163.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.38 and a 1-year high of $168.98.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.91 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $119,763.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,309.78. This trade represents a 7.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Five Below from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Five Below from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Five Below from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.94.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

