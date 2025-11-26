Viawealth LLC Sells 1,662 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Viawealth LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 36.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. Viawealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richmond Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $708,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15.4% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 128,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,577,000 after acquiring an additional 17,143 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.4% during the second quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 41,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Bank grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Bank now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $206.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.50. The stock has a market cap of $497.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $207.72.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $212.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.05.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

