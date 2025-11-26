Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 813,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,685 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 1.0% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $74,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 66.2% in the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 25,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,054 shares during the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 445,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,613,000 after buying an additional 111,441 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 111,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after buying an additional 9,734 shares during the period. Correct Capital Wealth Management grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management now owns 35,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 204.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 26,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $299,122.65. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,830.74. The trade was a 8.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 3,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $301,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,454. This represents a 20.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 15,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,500,095 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW opened at $90.73 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $65.88 and a 52-week high of $99.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.90. The company has a market cap of $161.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 25.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.45.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

