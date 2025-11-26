Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in South Bow Corporation $SOBO

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of South Bow Corporation (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) by 114.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,656,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 883,918 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in South Bow were worth $43,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOBO. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of South Bow by 16.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,507,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,216,000 after acquiring an additional 212,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in South Bow by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,136,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,405,000 after purchasing an additional 452,012 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in South Bow by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,734,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,238,000 after purchasing an additional 19,752 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in South Bow by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 10,058 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in South Bow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $877,000.
South Bow Price Performance
SOBO opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.83. South Bow Corporation has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $29.19.
South Bow Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. South Bow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.79%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently commented on SOBO. US Capital Advisors downgraded South Bow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of South Bow from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of South Bow in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of South Bow from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of South Bow in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, South Bow presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $29.40.
South Bow Profile
South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.
