Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 16,852 Shares of SharkNinja, Inc. $SN

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,852 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $18,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new position in SharkNinja during the 2nd quarter valued at about $608,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the second quarter valued at about $1,840,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 51.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 196,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,452,000 after buying an additional 66,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the second quarter worth about $710,000. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

SharkNinja Stock Performance

SharkNinja stock opened at $93.27 on Wednesday. SharkNinja, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $128.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of SharkNinja from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of SharkNinja from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $135.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered SharkNinja from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.57.

Read Our Latest Report on SN

SharkNinja Profile

(Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.