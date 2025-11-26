Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 16,852 Shares of SharkNinja, Inc. $SN

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,852 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $18,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new position in SharkNinja during the 2nd quarter valued at about $608,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the second quarter valued at about $1,840,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 51.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 196,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,452,000 after buying an additional 66,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the second quarter worth about $710,000. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SharkNinja Stock Performance
SharkNinja stock opened at $93.27 on Wednesday. SharkNinja, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $128.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.53.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SharkNinja Profile
SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.
