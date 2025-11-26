Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $31.95 Million Position in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $31,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 89,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,671,000 after buying an additional 23,231 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 38.3% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total value of $23,231,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 145,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,747,282.20. This trade represents a 36.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. BNP Paribas raised L3Harris Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $318.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.00.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:LHX opened at $276.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $290.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.27. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $193.09 and a 52-week high of $308.12.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 7.94%.The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.56%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Articles

