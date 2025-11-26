Stevanato Group S.p.A. $STVN Position Reduced by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 742,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367,639 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $18,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Stevanato Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 16,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stevanato Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Stevanato Group Price Performance

STVN opened at €23.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €24.77 and a 200 day moving average price of €24.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 1 year low of €17.81 and a 1 year high of €28.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.56.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

