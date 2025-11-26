Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SAP SE $SAP

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,760 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,559 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $7,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of SAP by 122.5% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 51,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,860,000 after buying an additional 280,896 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,305,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 195.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 221,349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,312,000 after purchasing an additional 146,325 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 2,105.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,256,000 after purchasing an additional 100,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SAP by 6.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,318,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $354,048,000 after buying an additional 80,164 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAP. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Oddo Bhf raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on SAP from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.33.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $237.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $262.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.91. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $231.55 and a 1-year high of $313.28. The company has a market cap of $292.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.17. SAP had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 19.50%.The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

