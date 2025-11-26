Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $14.53 Million Stock Holdings in TXNM Energy, Inc. $TXNM

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 258,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,202 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TXNM Energy were worth $14,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TXNM Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,487,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,879,000 after purchasing an additional 361,945 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in TXNM Energy by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,560,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,259 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in TXNM Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $161,678,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TXNM Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,169,000 after buying an additional 63,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TXNM Energy by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,838,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,323,000 after buying an additional 226,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXNM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on TXNM Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.25 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TXNM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $61.25 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of TXNM Energy from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TXNM Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.42.

TXNM Energy Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of TXNM stock opened at $57.96 on Wednesday. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.71 and a fifty-two week high of $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.69. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.13.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $647.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.65 million. TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.75%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

TXNM Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TXNM Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,800 shares of TXNM Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $103,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,781.50. The trade was a 17.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

TXNM Energy Company Profile

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Further Reading

