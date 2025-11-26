Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Air Lease Corporation $AL

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 183,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,206 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $10,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth $3,607,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Air Lease by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Air Lease by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Air Lease by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 5.5% in the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $63.87 on Wednesday. Air Lease Corporation has a 1 year low of $38.25 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 34.04%.The company had revenue of $725.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Air Lease’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Lease Corporation will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 10.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on AL shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cowen lowered Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen downgraded Air Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Lease presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Willis sold 23,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $1,498,792.23. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 56,408 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,522.64. This represents a 29.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $893,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,164,458 shares in the company, valued at $74,304,064.98. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,475 shares of company stock worth $9,218,671. 6.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

