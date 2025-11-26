Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $WH

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,940 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $12,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5,950.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 49.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NYSE:WH opened at $73.93 on Wednesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $69.21 and a 12-month high of $113.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.29 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 61.12% and a net margin of 23.54%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.480-4.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 36,379 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,919.14. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 39,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,554.18. The trade was a 48.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WH. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.77.

Get Our Latest Report on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.