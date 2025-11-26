Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in On Holding AG $ONON

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,215 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ON were worth $6,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of ON by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in ON by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in ON by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in ON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in ON by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

ONON opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. On Holding AG has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.84. The company has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 54.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.18.

ONON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of ON from a “buy” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on ON from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

