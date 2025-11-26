Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 30,943 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust $KRG

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,943 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $8,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 7,686 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $70,071,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 129.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 25,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 299.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 440,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,857,000 after buying an additional 330,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $1,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 54,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,546.70. The trade was a 48.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Up 1.0%

KRG stock opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average is $22.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $205.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.82 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 4.23%. Kite Realty Group Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.090-2.110 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 181.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KRG shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Friday, September 12th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.