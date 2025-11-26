Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB is Wambolt & Associates LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.5% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Cove Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 63,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $255.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $262.52.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

