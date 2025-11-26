Wambolt & Associates LLC Grows Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,677 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises 1.0% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 966.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 180.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. DZ Bank raised Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.32.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.6%

MDLZ stock opened at $56.53 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $71.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $72.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.00 and a 200 day moving average of $63.55.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 9.38%.The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

